Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Rubicon Global Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 11,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,987 shares of company stock valued at $59,551,040. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market and analysts have materially repriced Alphabet as an AI leader after strong execution (Gemini, Google Cloud, proprietary chips); MarketBeat lists Alphabet as the most-upgraded stock with sizable upside targets. Read More.

Market and analysts have materially repriced Alphabet as an AI leader after strong execution (Gemini, Google Cloud, proprietary chips); MarketBeat lists Alphabet as the most-upgraded stock with sizable upside targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: TipRanks highlights top analysts projecting a ~23% price gain for 2026, supporting upward momentum and higher price targets. Read More.

Analyst bullishness: TipRanks highlights top analysts projecting a ~23% price gain for 2026, supporting upward momentum and higher price targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product traction: Reports show Gemini gaining meaningful market share and large MAU figures, reinforcing Alphabet’s competitiveness vs. rivals and fueling revenue expectations from AI-driven services. Read More.

Product traction: Reports show Gemini gaining meaningful market share and large MAU figures, reinforcing Alphabet’s competitiveness vs. rivals and fueling revenue expectations from AI-driven services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial wins and spin-off traction: SandboxAQ (Alphabet spin-off) won a major Bahrain government cyber contract — a signal that Alphabet’s broader AI/cyber assets are monetizing beyond search ads. Read More.

Commercial wins and spin-off traction: SandboxAQ (Alphabet spin-off) won a major Bahrain government cyber contract — a signal that Alphabet’s broader AI/cyber assets are monetizing beyond search ads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cost/technology advantage: Commentary highlights Alphabet’s structural edge from custom AI chips and scale — a durable margin/competitive advantage if demand for large models continues. Read More.

Cost/technology advantage: Commentary highlights Alphabet’s structural edge from custom AI chips and scale — a durable margin/competitive advantage if demand for large models continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital intensity debate: Analysts and columnists note heavy, ongoing AI capex across hyperscalers — this underpins future growth but keeps near?term spending and margin scrutiny in focus. Read More.

Capital intensity debate: Analysts and columnists note heavy, ongoing AI capex across hyperscalers — this underpins future growth but keeps near?term spending and margin scrutiny in focus. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: “Stay-on-top” analysis: Coverage pointing out what Alphabet must do to retain AI leadership — positive for longer-term case but underscores ongoing competitive pressure. Read More.

“Stay-on-top” analysis: Coverage pointing out what Alphabet must do to retain AI leadership — positive for longer-term case but underscores ongoing competitive pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: Reports say the DOJ is probing Google over DEI-related practices, which adds a potential regulatory/legal overhang that can increase headline volatility. Read More.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $314.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

