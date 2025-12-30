Mirabaud & Cie SA Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mirabaud & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.5% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,987 shares of company stock worth $59,551,040. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market and analysts have materially repriced Alphabet as an AI leader after strong execution (Gemini, Google Cloud, proprietary chips); MarketBeat lists Alphabet as the most-upgraded stock with sizable upside targets. Read More.

Market and analysts have materially repriced Alphabet as an AI leader after strong execution (Gemini, Google Cloud, proprietary chips); MarketBeat lists Alphabet as the most-upgraded stock with sizable upside targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: TipRanks highlights top analysts projecting a ~23% price gain for 2026, supporting upward momentum and higher price targets. Read More.

Analyst bullishness: TipRanks highlights top analysts projecting a ~23% price gain for 2026, supporting upward momentum and higher price targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product traction: Reports show Gemini gaining meaningful market share and large MAU figures, reinforcing Alphabet’s competitiveness vs. rivals and fueling revenue expectations from AI-driven services. Read More.

Product traction: Reports show Gemini gaining meaningful market share and large MAU figures, reinforcing Alphabet’s competitiveness vs. rivals and fueling revenue expectations from AI-driven services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial wins and spin-off traction: SandboxAQ (Alphabet spin-off) won a major Bahrain government cyber contract — a signal that Alphabet’s broader AI/cyber assets are monetizing beyond search ads. Read More.

Commercial wins and spin-off traction: SandboxAQ (Alphabet spin-off) won a major Bahrain government cyber contract — a signal that Alphabet’s broader AI/cyber assets are monetizing beyond search ads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cost/technology advantage: Commentary highlights Alphabet’s structural edge from custom AI chips and scale — a durable margin/competitive advantage if demand for large models continues. Read More.

Cost/technology advantage: Commentary highlights Alphabet’s structural edge from custom AI chips and scale — a durable margin/competitive advantage if demand for large models continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital intensity debate: Analysts and columnists note heavy, ongoing AI capex across hyperscalers — this underpins future growth but keeps near?term spending and margin scrutiny in focus. Read More.

Capital intensity debate: Analysts and columnists note heavy, ongoing AI capex across hyperscalers — this underpins future growth but keeps near?term spending and margin scrutiny in focus. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: “Stay-on-top” analysis: Coverage pointing out what Alphabet must do to retain AI leadership — positive for longer-term case but underscores ongoing competitive pressure. Read More.

“Stay-on-top” analysis: Coverage pointing out what Alphabet must do to retain AI leadership — positive for longer-term case but underscores ongoing competitive pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: Reports say the DOJ is probing Google over DEI-related practices, which adds a potential regulatory/legal overhang that can increase headline volatility. Read More.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

GOOG stock opened at $314.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

