Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nucor by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 311,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 136.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,995 shares of company stock worth $3,990,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

