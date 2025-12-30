GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Critical Contrast

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and GE Vernova”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $73.29 million 1.05 $4.60 million $0.05 82.80 GE Vernova $34.94 billion 5.15 $1.55 billion $6.14 108.03

Analyst Recommendations

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Vernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and GE Vernova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00 GE Vernova 2 6 22 4 2.82

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.55%. GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $691.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions 1.40% 1.53% 1.20% GE Vernova 4.52% 17.07% 3.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Stabilis Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets. It also provides engineering and field support services, as well as rents cryogenic equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of LNG Investment Company LLC.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

