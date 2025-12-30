Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 405,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPRO opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

