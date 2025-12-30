OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$34.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Desjardins set a C$50.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

OceanaGold Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.53. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$10.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.98.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of C$624.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

