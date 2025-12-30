Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT at $4.61

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6125.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZVIA. Zacks Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

ZVIA stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

