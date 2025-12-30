Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.6667.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Promis Neurosciences from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PMN opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Promis Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.05.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($2.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allostery Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small?molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

