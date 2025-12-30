MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,983 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 62,594 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 857,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 66.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 609,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MMT opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

