Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) Short Interest Update

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 931,713 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 664,618 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company's stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nixxy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nixxy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Nixxy Trading Down 9.1%
NASDAQ NIXX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Nixxy has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.43.
Nixxy Company Profile
Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc, formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc, is based in Bristol, CT.
