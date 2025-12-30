LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Update

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,330 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 41,815 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LiqTech International from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

LiqTech International Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.12. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 53.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc develops and manufactures advanced ceramic filtration systems that leverage proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) membranes to remove particulates and hydrophobic contaminants from a variety of fluid streams. The company’s core products include tubular ceramic membrane modules and complete filtration skids designed for applications where high chemical resistance, thermal stability and mechanical strength are required.

Their filtration solutions are utilized across multiple industries, including municipal and industrial water treatment, desalination pretreatment, produced water management in oil and gas operations, and process water recycling in power generation and chemical processing.

