Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,065,456 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 7,194,623 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,723 shares of company stock worth $1,186,772 and have sold 18,080 shares worth $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.1% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Saiph Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7,904.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.