Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.14 and last traded at GBX 2.09. Approximately 3,721,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,021,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98.

Metals One Trading Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.68.

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers. Metals One’s Black Schist Project in Finland, totalling 706 km2 across three licence areas, has a total Inferred Resource of 57.1 Mt nickel-copper-cobalt-zinc and is located adjacent to one of Europe’s largest strategic minerals producers, Terrafame.

