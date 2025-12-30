SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,279 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 10,265 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.4%

EFAX stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $440.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

