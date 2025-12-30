Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.