Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 71,428 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $44,999.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,711,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,069.86. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Luke Evnin sold 108,606 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $66,249.66.

On Friday, December 26th, Luke Evnin sold 35,632 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $22,448.16.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Luke Evnin sold 16,310 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $10,601.50.

On Monday, December 22nd, Luke Evnin sold 59,307 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $40,921.83.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $11,380.62.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $15,275.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $25,294.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $19,286.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $29,969.63.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $39,330.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

