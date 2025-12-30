Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 629 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,026.39 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,139.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $972.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $991.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,009.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.