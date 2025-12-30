WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) CFO Joyson Thomas Acquires 4,502 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) CFO Joyson Thomas bought 4,502 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $31,559.02. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,227.01. The trade was a 25.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WHF opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 205,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHF. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

