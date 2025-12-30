KW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,604 Chevron Corporation $CVX

KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of KW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HSBC set a $169.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

