Permanent Capital Management LP Takes $552,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

