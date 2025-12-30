Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 1,626 Shares of Stock

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $67,771.68. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 377,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,731,490.80. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 260 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,831.60.

On Monday, December 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,019 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,931.85.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2,735 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $110,411.95.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2,524 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $95,432.44.

On Monday, December 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,340 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $162,185.80.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.35. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sol-Gel Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SLGL) is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

