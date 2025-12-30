ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Director Ronald Hodge Sells 1,641 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Hodge sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $21,661.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 580,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,230. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ReposiTrak Price Performance
ReposiTrak stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.39. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%.
Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRAK. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ReposiTrak
About ReposiTrak
ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.
At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ReposiTrak
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.