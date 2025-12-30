ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Director Ronald Hodge Sells 1,641 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Hodge sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $21,661.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 580,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,230. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ReposiTrak stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.39. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth $235,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the second quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 47.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRAK. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ReposiTrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

