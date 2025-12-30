Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz Sells 11,322 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 11,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $49,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,166.42. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE VNCE opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.88 million. Vince had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vince by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 481.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 310,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vince in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vince from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Vince (NYSE: VNCE) is a Los Angeles–based designer, marketer and retailer of contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear. The company’s collections encompass women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods, scarves, hosiery and footwear. Vince’s product ethos centers on understated luxury, combining high–quality fabrics—such as cashmere, silk, cotton and leather—with a minimalist design aesthetic intended to appeal to a broad base of fashion–conscious consumers.

Vince distributes its products through a multi–channel platform that includes full–price standalone stores, factory outlets, department store shop-in-shops and e-commerce.

