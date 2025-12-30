Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $544,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 467.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,160 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $157,063,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,121,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,981 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,516. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

