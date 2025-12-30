TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.8462.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $231.98 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,028,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,860,244,000 after buying an additional 100,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,185,474,000 after buying an additional 464,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.