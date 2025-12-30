Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 43,445 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.