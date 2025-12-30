Financial Survey: Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) vs. AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -0.98% -1.90% -1.02% Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $187.34 million 8.23 -$9.96 million ($0.05) -669.00 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A

AxoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AxoGen and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 1 0 9 0 2.80 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. 1 0 1 0 2.00

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $35.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.50%. Given Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. is more favorable than AxoGen.

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. beats AxoGen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

