CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2025

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 43.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 12.49%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

