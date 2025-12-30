CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 43.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 12.49%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

