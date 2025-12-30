Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 259,392 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,392 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 16.5% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,073,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,078.72 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $992.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,155.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.