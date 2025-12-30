Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.28 and last traded at GBX 6.11. Approximately 6,465,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,522,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.73.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

