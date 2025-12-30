HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
