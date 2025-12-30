iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

