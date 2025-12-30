Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4111492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on LION. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lionsgate Studios news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $195,949.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LION. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,831,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

