Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after acquiring an additional 182,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 354,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 27.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 685,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 60.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Knife River from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Knife River Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

