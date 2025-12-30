JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.19.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $323.68 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $330.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.20. The company has a market cap of $881.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

