Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,570 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expro Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Expro Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.