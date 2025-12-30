Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,698 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,199,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 301.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 592,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,571,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barrington Research cut ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman purchased 912,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,608.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 912,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,608.88. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 80,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $500,345.91. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $619,000.38. This represents a 421.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,024,151 shares of company stock worth $5,867,396. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

