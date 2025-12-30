Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 66 and last traded at GBX 66, with a volume of 45130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Old Mutual

In other Old Mutual news, insider Jan-Hendrik Erasmus purchased 212,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £131,883.92. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; savings; lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services.

Read More

