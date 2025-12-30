Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 6996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.6060.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

