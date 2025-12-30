DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.54 and last traded at $113.3980, with a volume of 413419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 13,370.89% and a net margin of 5.80%.DaVita's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DaVita by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 311.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

