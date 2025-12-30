AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,829,634 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 2,012,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,113,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,113,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXT

In related news, Director David C. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $371,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,920.96. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 3,637 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $30,587.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,738.75. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,808. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 405,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

