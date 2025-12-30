Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 162 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 224 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKHA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $588,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BKHA stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

