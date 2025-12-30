BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,266 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 4,215 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapeutic treatments for breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on harnessing the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, with an emphasis on off-the-shelf allogeneic platforms that can be readily administered without the need for patient-specific manufacturing.

The company’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, is derived from a human breast tumor cell line engineered to express immune-stimulatory molecules designed to trigger both innate and adaptive anti-tumor responses.

