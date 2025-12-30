PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.1818.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.
PD stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.
