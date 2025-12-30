Head-To-Head Comparison: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodward and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 4 8 0 2.67 EHang 1 1 6 1 2.78

Woodward presently has a consensus price target of $298.78, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. EHang has a consensus price target of $23.48, indicating a potential upside of 83.58%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Woodward.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Woodward has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Woodward and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 12.39% 17.68% 9.35% EHang -67.07% -27.80% -15.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodward and EHang”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $3.57 billion 5.17 $442.11 million $7.19 42.71 EHang $62.49 million 14.71 -$31.48 million ($0.56) -22.84

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Woodward shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of EHang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Woodward beats EHang on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

