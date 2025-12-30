Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 121.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Lumentum Trading Down 4.6%

Lumentum stock opened at $372.61 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $401.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,779.80. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

