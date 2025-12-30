Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Trading Down 2.2%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto

About Rio Tinto

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.