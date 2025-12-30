Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1,705.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

