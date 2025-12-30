Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,176.09. This trade represents a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7%

FCNCA stock opened at $2,164.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,921.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,924.54.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 15.99%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,149.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.