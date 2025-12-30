Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

BROS opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

